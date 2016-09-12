Who Took Johnny

I recently watched this horrifying documentary on Netflix. I can't get it out of my mind and feel just an immense amount of outrage seething below my skin every time I think about it. right now, my outrage is far more than du jour politics or my deep outrage for Klansman, Misogynists, Xenophobes and every other neurotic superiority complex right now that has ever come to light in my 57years. It's always been but this one rather put the icing on the cake for me. Because law enforcement knew and they did nothing, clear up to the FBI. Not only an outrage, but totally unacceptable! Have WE, the People lost total control? Have we lost our total fucking minds!?

I remember when this happened in Iowa. We don't get much Iowan news in WA State unless it's football, so I probably first heard about it on national news and then nothing ever again, till now. WHY didn't I know? I get out, believe me. I pay attention. You only see a little blurb here or a criminal detection story here or there --but WHY are we not unleashing the hounds of hell on these bastards?!

WHY is it pedophilia and human trafficking get put on such backburners by police and powerful people who can do something about it? Who should be doing something about it. Is there that much complicity in it?

I strongly urge you all to see this documentary. It's not our first, and certainly not going to be our last --but we can't let this crap go any longer. It could easily be yours or mine! We have been silent as a nation collective far too long on these matters. We need networks far more than a few TV channels and prime time crime Dateline type shows muster. I don't know what the answer is entirely-- but I know it has to be found. It has to start in us, in our hearts.

Is the topic that uncomfortable?

WHY are there not longer sentences heavy-handed sentences for child molesters, and rapists when they are caught?? We see too many slaps on wrists, whispered atta boys, locker room high 5's, embarrassing denials, do not speak up about it, do not legislate strongly against it. Do men actually hate and fear women power that much that they'd lay down their ethics overall, turn the other cheek, not pay attention?

What about the risk to your own sons and daughters? Do we pretend our kids and grandkids aren't vulnerable? That it can't happen to ours and we'd rather not believe such atrocity is lurking?

NO NAMBY, you don't get America's children just because you're sick in the head and think you have a right to your sick predation.

I know she'll never see this but hats off to Noreen Gosch and a standing ovation! She is the mother who never gave up. She deserves Mother of the *Centuries* because she's still not giving up, some 30 years later.

I know these weren't the answers she was looking for when closure is pleading in one's heart and mind as a parent of kidnapped child. I'm sure it's not any better of a discovery than John Walsh finding his 8 year-old son was raped and decapitated by some sick bastard. How do they keep getting away with it?!

Where are we in this fight? How do we not get so pissed to not get involved? I sent a donation--but really, even I know that's not going to do much but make me feel better. This is the kind of stuff that makes me wish I were in the FBI so I could legally go human hunting! When the FBI turns the other cheek on this abduction case (they did and still do on way too many others), I just get sickened. What the hell?! We have to ask, how can human trafficking rings exist, period? How can good men and women turn away, not go after the bastards with the heaviest hand of justice? Why can't we be bothered?

SO now you know this, I hope you take some time to view this, and get involved.

PS. I quite honestly don't know how to categorize this. It isn't odd news, or even history, because it's alive and well today. I did a search for anything remotely close of a posting at NV and found only one other child abduction human trafficking story from back in 2011.

What would you do, if it were yours? Would it take getting that shaken to your core before you stepped up?

“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing" ~ Edmund Burke

So where have all the Cowboys gone? (i.e. good men)