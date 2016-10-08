Newsvine

robin-6

 

About We shall dance again! Articles: 0 Seeds: 5 Comments: 9825 Since: Jun 2008

How it works if DT does the right thing & withdraws

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by robin-6 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONWall Street Journal
Seeded on Sat Oct 8, 2016 2:27 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Okay, this say there's a process and Mike Pence does not automatically take DT's place. Good. Nice to know!

It also says that September is the deadline any declination is revoted by process. SO now we're past that time. What now? They are out of time to bring in a duly elected nominee by process.

Does this mean default?

It is also VERY nice to know that Priebus can't just step in.

 

I will be glad when DT is off the national stage. As De Niro said, he's a punk and he'd like to slug him in the face. Me too! What a disrespectful POS.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor